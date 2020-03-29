Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,700 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the February 27th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energous by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.79 on Friday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 151.20% and a negative net margin of 19,009.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WATT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

