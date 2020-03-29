Enigma Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, GOPAX and Upbit. Enigma has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $2.90 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.01039174 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, ABCC, Hotbit, GOPAX, Liqui, Huobi, Tidex, Mercatox, HitBTC, AirSwap, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

