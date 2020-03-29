Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $417,608,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $168,756,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $487,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

