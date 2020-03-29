Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

