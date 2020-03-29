Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,282 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.