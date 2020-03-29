Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,591 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $142,756,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,292,000 after purchasing an additional 269,134 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

