Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,534 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.