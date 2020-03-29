Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 13,110 Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after acquiring an additional 187,524 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,980 shares of company stock worth $15,272,439. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

NYSE TWLO opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.