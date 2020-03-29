Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $17.96 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

