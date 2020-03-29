Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Filament LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,723,000.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

