Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

