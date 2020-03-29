Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,047 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Nike stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

