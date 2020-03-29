Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 67,215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

AGIO stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

