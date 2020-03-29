Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,899 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 292,007 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $17,430,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 327,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,110,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 384,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.