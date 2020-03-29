Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

