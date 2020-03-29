Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,582,000 after purchasing an additional 447,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,955,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,245,000 after buying an additional 1,292,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,736,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.