Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.24% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWK opened at $14.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.