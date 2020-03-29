Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $1 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 810,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after buying an additional 89,528 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

