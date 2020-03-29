Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

