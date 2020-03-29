Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 19.51% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares RAFI Long/Short alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RALS opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares RAFI Long/Short and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.