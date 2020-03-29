Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 9,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.