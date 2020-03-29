Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

BATS ENOR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.