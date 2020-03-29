Equitable Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Snap by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $42,311,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13,730.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,675,106 shares in the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 83,541,864 shares in the company, valued at $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 over the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

