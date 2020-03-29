Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 498,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

