Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

