Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,061 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.