Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,147 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

FTSM opened at $58.96 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

