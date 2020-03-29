Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,176 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 296,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $23.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

