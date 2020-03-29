Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,456 Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,272,000 after purchasing an additional 228,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,880,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

