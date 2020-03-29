Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,891 Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.64.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.