Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 358,389 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 151,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,224,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 75,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,038,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

