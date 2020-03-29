Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $156.00.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.