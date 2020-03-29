Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,825,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,673,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $62.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6936 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

