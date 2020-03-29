Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

IXJ opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

