Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marten Transport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marten Transport by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

