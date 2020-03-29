Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $178,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.72.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

