Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Up 26.0% in March

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 27th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,581 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

