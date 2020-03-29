Etherparty 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $390,968.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $390,968.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 38% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.02539728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00193851 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00045375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.