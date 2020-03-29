EventChain Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. EventChain has a total market cap of $72,545.94 and $2,865.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.83 or 0.04934550 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036993 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

