Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.35 Million

Analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to announce $239.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.10 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $964.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $973.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $873.80 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.99.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 677,205 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

