F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. F5 Networks posted earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $11.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $168.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $133.34.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

