F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.80.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after acquiring an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $110.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

