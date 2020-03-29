Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lifted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,879,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,550,518. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average of $195.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.88.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

