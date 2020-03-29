Factom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $322,973.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Factom has a market cap of $16.80 million and approximately $322,973.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Factom has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00030282 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.02516972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034135 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,023,677 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official website is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BCEX, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

