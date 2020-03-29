Financial Review: EHang (EH) vs. Its Competitors

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EHang to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EHang and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 643 1847 2365 181 2.41

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 107.51%. Given EHang’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.44% -51.10% 5.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -8.51 EHang Competitors $15.60 billion $948.55 million 5.29

EHang’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EHang competitors beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

