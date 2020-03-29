First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.48% of First American Financial worth $31,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

