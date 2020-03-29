First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,318 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

PNFP stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.