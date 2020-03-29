First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of TCG BDC worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace acquired 19,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $152,301.35. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CGBD stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. TCG BDC Inc has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

CGBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

