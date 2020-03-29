First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 97.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Best Buy by 94.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.18.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,156 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $236,434.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $62.47 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

