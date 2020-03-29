First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Sony by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sony by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its position in Sony by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

